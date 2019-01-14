A unique Cebuano royalty Sinulog 2019 experience

Golden Prince Hotel and Suites takes guests back in time to appreciate the true essence of Sinulog. A good line-up of activities are slated to happen through out the Sinulog week that will not only indulge guests in the sights, tastes and sound of the festive season but will also take them to a traditional celebration of honoring the Santo Niño.

The festivities kicked-off with a special event dubbed as: Bato Balani sa Gugma: Pasundayag sa Kapistahan sa Sugbu. Bato Balani is a song of “Pasalamat”, which is a Cebuano word meaning: thanksgiving. It was highlighted with an exhibit of different images of theSanto Niño. About 15 images were on display at the hotel lobby owned by 12 collectors from Hijos de Maria, Doxch Tiro, Ruel Manzanares, Kevin Mahusay, Ellis Manuel Mendez, James Donell Guinitaran, John Paul Anore, Jessam Felicano, Mark Steven Go, Alex Cedeno, Alvin Agnes and Alexandre Pierre Pardillo Heyrosa.

On January 18-20, 2019, guests will be treated to a cultural and festive activities with the theme: Bulawanong Sinulog. It will feature both local and foreign guests and one can expect welcoming mood with the drumbeats of Abyan Ensemble and dance performances by the 10G Troupers.

For guests who want to try local favorites such as Lechon, it will available during lunch and dinner buffets at, Le’Mon Restaurant. Guests can also fully immerse themselves at Cebu’s First Heritage Home in a Hotel: our brand new Kabilin (Heritage Lounge), for some merienda (afternoon snacks) from 2pm onwards.

A special Sinulog room promo is also available for those who won’t make it to the Sinulog weekend. “Yay! It’s Sinulog Friday” is an overnight stay only for January 18, 2019 at a Deluxe room with breakfast for two, Painit sa Kabilin (snack buffet) for two, and Brewed Coffee (at Q Cafe) for two.

On Sinulog Sunday, January 20, 2019 before the guests journey into the streets of Cebu, they may spend time at our hotel lobby for some photo opportunities with various Sinulog-themed characters and cosplayers. A Food Street Festival that will offer “Sugba-Sugba” (grilled items) and a “Boodle” (range of food displayed on longish platter for a group of people to enjoy) will give guests a feast like no other as they step out of the hotel.

To make your Sinulog 2019 memorable, celebrate it with the only hotel in Cebu that provides a Unique Cebuano Royalty Experience!