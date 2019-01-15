‘Stop spreading NTC shutoff sked’

Cebu City, Philippines – Organizers of the Sinulog 2019 Festival are urging the public to stop circulating a copy of the letter of the National Telecommunication Commission (NTC) indicating the day and time of the signal shutoff.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, overall chairperson of the executive committee of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), said the letter from NTC, addressed to the country’s two telecommunication companies, was confidential to begin with.

Tumulak said revealing the date and time expected for the signal shutoff may compromise security measures being implemented for a peaceful Sinulog Festival.

“Mag-awhag lang ta sa mga netizens to stop sharing the letter. It was addressed to our telecommunication companies, and not to be posted publicly,” said Tumulak. “We’re talking about security concerns here that’s why the letter shouldn’t be posted in the first place.”

Copies of NTC’s letter indicating the schedule of the signal shutoff for the Sinulog 2019 Festival started making the rounds on social media on Tuesday, January 15.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO – 7) earlier announced that the NTC approved their request to implement a signal shutoff as part of their security measures for the Sinulog.

This is the third time that the mobile phone signals will be cut off during the festival. /BJO