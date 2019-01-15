Potable, cold water available at MCWD water stations during weekend procession, Sinulog grand parade

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Devotees who will be coming to Cebu City for the Fiesta Señor celebration will get to enjoy free potable and cold drinking water courtesy of the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) and Kooler Industries.

In a press statement released today, January 15, MCWD said that they will be putting up water stations with cold water dispensers along the route of the Solemn Foot Procession scheduled on Saturday afternoon and the Sinulog Grand Parade on Sunday.

The MCWD statement said that three water stations will be set up along the procession route while six will be set up along the grand parade route.

“The public is advised to just bring reusable tumblers and just refill them at our designated water stations,” said MCWD General Manager Jose Eugenio Singson Jr.

On Saturday, MCWD water stations will be located in front of St. Theresa’s College along Geneneral Maxilom Avenue and in front of Harrison Park and Camp Sotero Cabahug that are both located along Osmeña Boulevard, Cebu City.

Three more water stations will be added to the existing ones on Sunday. These will be located in front of National Bookstore located at the corner of General Maxilom Avenue and Rahman Street and at the Bradford Church and Sony Service Center that are both located along Osmeña Boulevard.

While they provide free potable water to devotees and Sinulog spectators, MCWD management said that by setting up water stations they will also be helping lessen trash that will be left behind along the routes of the two weekend activities.

By doing so, they are also able to live up to their advocacy of keeping the environment clean by reducing plastic use.