2 lucky bettors hit lotto 6/42 jackpot on New Year’s Eve

By: Luisa Cabato - Inquirer.net | January 01,2025 - 09:25 PM

lotto MANILA, Philippines — The year 2025 kicked off with good fortune for two winners who shared the P25 million jackpot prize in the Lotto 6/42 New Year’s Eve draw.

The winners correctly guessed the winning combination 27, 26, 09, 41, 19, and 20 during the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office’s 9 p.m. draw on December 31.

They will split P25,351,115, subject to 20 percent tax.

Meanwhile, there were no winners for Ultralotto 6/58 with a jackpot prize amounting to P290,664,568. The lucky numbers were 11, 40, 20, 12, 19, and 01.

No bettor was also able to guess the winning combination for Superlotto 6/49 with a jackpot prize worth P15,840,000. The winning digits were 40, 35, 20, 34, 24, and 33.

On December 28, one bettor became P202.5 million richer by winning the Grand Lotto 6/55 with the number combination 45-46-33-23-03-48.

Last Dec. 16, a lone bettor won P55.6 million.

So far this year, there were only eight Grand Lotto 6/55 winners, one of whom brought a jackpot worth P698.8 million.

In January last year, one lucky bettor bagged the 6/49 Super Lotto jackpot prize amounting to P640,654,817.60

