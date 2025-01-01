National Museum is now open to public 7 days a week

MANILA, Philippines — Heads up, museophiles! The National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) is now open to the public seven days a week.

“The past year has been remarkable for us at the National Museum of the Philippines. So, to start 2025 with a bang, we are delighted to announce that the NMP Central Complex in Manila and our Regional Component Museums all over the Philippines will now be open to the public all seven days of the week,” the museum said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Admission remains free, and the hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On December 30, the museum exhibited Dr. Jose Rizal’s sculpture “Josephine Sleeping” for the first time to commemorate Rizal Day.

Rizal created the clay sculpture of his wife Josephine Bracken during his exile in Dapitan.

