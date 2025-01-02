Pagasa: Rainy Thursday over parts of PH due to 3 weather systems



MANILA, Philippines – The shear line, northeast monsoon or “amihan” and Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will continue to dump rains in most parts of the country, the state weather bureau said Thursday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Visayas, Mindanao, Romblon, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to ITCZ.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms will prevail over the rest of Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque, Aurora, Isabela, Quirino, and Cagayan due to shear line.

The shear line may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, and Ilocos Norte may experience cloudy skies with rains, while the rest of Ilocos Region may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to “amihan”.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides in areas where moderate to heavy rains and severe thunderstorms may persist.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas are expected over Northern Luzon, while light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas may be experienced over the rest of the country. (PNA)

