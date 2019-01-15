School ready to house Sinulog contingents but needs more portalets

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The administration of Regino Mercado Elementary School in Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City is now requesting additional portalets in anticipation of the out of town contingents for the Sinulog Festival grand parade who will be staying in their school.

The need for portalets cropped up when personnel from the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), led by Councilor Dave Tumulak, conducted their first round of inspection of the four schools assigned to house this year’s competing contingents.

These are the Cebu City Central School, Regino Mercado Elementary School, Abellana National School, and Labangon Elementary School.

Contingents from Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte and Talisay City were the first to register their arrival in Cebu City for the Sinulog Festival. They they are expected to arrive at the Regino Mercado Elementary School this Thursday, January 17.

Marianilva Hermosa, the principal of Regino Mercado Elementary School, said they would need more portalets, as they are anticipating at least 750 individuals to sleep in their classrooms. Currently, there are five portalets installed at the school, she said.

“We need more or less additional 10 portalets. We’re expecting around 300 individuals from Liloy and 450 from Talisay City,” said Hermosa.

Tumulak, who is also the overall chairperson of SFI’s executive committee, said they will address the need for more portalets as well as ensuring that there is enough water supply in the entire school.

“In the meantime, we have already conducted misting within the school property, and checked the classrooms. Rest assured, we will address these matters immediately,” said Tumulak./ elb