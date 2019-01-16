After 14 years of eluding arrest, Asturias resident, rape suspect, nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An Asturias town resident, who is facing a rape charge and has eluded arrest for 14 years, has finally been arrested on Tuesday, January 15.

Braulio Pintor, 47, was arrested after Asturias police led by Chief Insp. Stephen Amamang-id served the alias warrant of arrest against him.

Amamang-id, Asturias Police Station chief, said in a phone interview on Wednesday that they received information about the presence of Pintor in his house in Barangay Agtugop in Asturias town in northwestern Cebu.

He said they then verified the report and at past 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 15, they served the warrant of arrest against Pintor, who was then at his home then.

Amamang-id said that Pintor was facing a charge of rape and violation of Republic Act (R.A.) 7610 or the law against child abuse.

Judge Cesar O. Estrera, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 29 of Toledo City, issued the alias warrant of arrest dated October 7, 2004.

Amamang-id said that they also coordinated with the Provincial Mobile Force Company in the arrest of the suspect, who was considered the ninth most wanted person of the town police.

Pintor was temporarily detained at the Asturias Police Station detention cell./dbs