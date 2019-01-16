NTC-7 clarifies signal shutoff for Fiesta Señor, Sinulog celebrations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The National Telecommunications Commission in Central Visayas (NTC-7) clarifies that telecommunication companies (Telco’s) will only shutoff several cell sites in Cebu and Bohol and will not totally shutdown their signals on January 19 and 20, in lieu of the celebration of Sinulog 2019.

“Actually, dili na shutdown. Kay kun moingon ka shutdown, ang whole system i-shutdown. Shutoff lang,” Engineer Bill Peralta of NTC-7 said.

He also clarified that the shutoff will not cover the whole province of Cebu and Bohol, but only within the route of the activity.

Based on their memorandum, the shutoff will start on January 19, from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m., which will cover Cebu City, Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City, for the fluvial procession, which is part of the Fiesta Señor celebration.

“Naa lang portion ana nga ang maagian sa rota, mao la’y i-shutoff nga cellsites,” he said.

The shutoff will resume at noon to 8 p.m., for the solemn procession on the same day.

He said that during the procession, telco’s are mandated to shutoff the signals in the uptown and downtown areas of Cebu city.

Meanwhile, on January 20, Sunday, the shutoff of signals will start at 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. or during the entire duration of the Sinulog Grand Parade.

Although Peralta admitted, that during these activities, cell sites in Bohol which were serving a portion of Cebu City would also reduce their signals, as well as in Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

“Dili entire Cebu kay murag daghan kaayong nanawag nga sir, kami diri sa Naga, kami diri sa Bohol. Naay portion sa Bohol pero dili tanan. Kadto rang nag-atubang ang cell site or sector ang pahinayan aron dili makaabot (ang signal) sa Cebu city,” he added.

Peralta said that he wants to correct such notion, for shutting down the entire signal would also mean losses for the telcos.

He also encouraged the public to report to their office if they found signals within the route of the Sinulog Grand Parade and other activities so that they could inform telco officials.

“(Ang) signal magamit for any device nga maka-trigger para i-disrupt ang mga nindot nga activities. Mao nga hangyo nato sa katawhan nga magtinabangay ta. We have to report para sa kaayuhan aning atong nindot nga selebrasyon,” Peralta added./dbs