Cebu FC thrashes Loyola Meralco, climbs to 4th in PFL standings
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants delivered another commanding performance at homecourt, overpowering Loyola Meralco Sparks, 3-1, on Saturday night, March 29, in the Philippines Football League (PFL).
The victory propelled Cebu FC to fourth place in the standings, rekindling their hopes of securing a coveted spot in the league’s Final Four.
With their eighth win of the season, complemented by four defeats and three draws, the Gentle Giants leapfrogged Stallions Laguna, who previously occupied the fourth spot.
Cebu FC head coach Glenn Ramos hailed the win as a significant morale booster as the team braces for a critical midweek clash against Stallions Laguna, a match that could ultimately determine which club retains fourth place as the season nears its climax.
“During the second half, it was a very tight game. Loyola adjusted well, and they’re a solid team. But I’m proud of my players for giving their all. I thank God for giving us the strength to come out on top,” said Ramos.
“I hope we can maintain this winning momentum in our next three games,” he added.
PRIME POSITION
Meanwhile, Silva, who claimed his third Man of the Match honor, deflected individual praise and emphasized the collective effort behind the team’s success.
“I think today was all about teamwork. I’m happy we got the win. This victory boosts our confidence, which is crucial as we prepare for Wednesday’s crucial showdown,” said Silva.
With just a few matches left in the season, Cebu FC is in prime position to strengthen their hold on a semifinal spot.
However, Stallions Laguna remains in close pursuit, setting the stage for a high-stakes encounter that could define the Gentle Giants’ playoff aspirations.
