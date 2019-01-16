Palma tells Devotees: Preserve the solemnity of the Sto. Niño’s feast

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma is urging devotees of the Señor Sto. Niño to preserve the solemnity of his feast.

The prelate said that the tradition of the Sinulog is a devotion that has long been passed on from one generation to another, a pride which Cebuanos should contemplate on and preserve.

“We have always been noted for this tradition which invites us to reflect on how good God is to us. It is a moment when we glorify the Lord for the gift of the Sto. Niño,” said Palma during a press conference held at the Archbishop’s Palace on Wednesday morning, January 16.

“It’s (been) with us for 500 years so let us make that celebration as joyful, spiritually fruitful, and culturally enjoyable,” he added.

The prelate asked the faithful to remember the spiritual and religious essence of the celebration while enjoying its cultural and social activities.

Palma also urged the public to use the celebration as an opportunity to show the world that Cebuanos are people of peace by avoiding any activities that may cause scare or panic among Sto. Niño devotees and Sinulog participants.

“In the area of security, we give our full trust to the authorities. We encourage the faithful to follow the (implementation of the) security measures,” said Palma.

He refused to comment on the “no backpack” policy and other security measures now implemented at the basilica as well as the signal shutoff that will be implemented during the weekend activities.

“Dili nako makisawsaw anang security. They (the police) are the experts on that field. They know what they are doing,” said the prelate./dcb