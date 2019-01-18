Thousands join dawn ‘Walk with Mary’ procession

Cebu City, Philippines – Thousands of Marian and Sto. Niño devotees joined at dawn today, January 18, the penitential “Walk with Mary” from Fuente Osmeña to the centuries-old Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño for the Misa de Traslacion here.

A smaller image of the Our Lady of Guadalupe de Cebu, the island’s patroness, was placed on board a flower-decked carroza during the procession.

After a mass at the Basilica, the image of the Sto. Niño was brought from its altar at the Pilgrim Center to a red pickup truck as the people sang “Bato-Balani sa Gugma,” an ancient hymn in honor of the Child Jesus.

The image of Our Lady of Guadalupe was loaded in a separate silver pickup truck.

Both the images of the Sto. Niño and the Our Lady of Guadalupe were then transported to the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City for the Translacion. edb/bjo