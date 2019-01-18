Magsaulog sa Sinulog at Pusô Bistro and Bar 

Pusô Bistro & Bar presents Cebuano classics including Cebu’s famous lechon, humba, fresh kilawin and more at the Sinulog Lunch Buffet on January 20, Sunday. Family and friends of eight (8) persons or more enjoy a celebratory 15% discount on the regular buffet rate – from PHP700 net per person, guests may dine at only PHP595 net per person. For inquiries or reservations, please call (63 32) 402 5999 or send an email to cebuinfo@questhotelsandresorts.com. For real-time updates, please follow @pusobistro on Instagram and facebook.com/pusobistro.

Read Next