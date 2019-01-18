Seda Ayala Center Cebu celebrates Sinulog 2019

Seda Ayala Center Cebu celebrates food and culture this Sinulog season! This year’s festivities, features an authentic spread of Cebuano cuisine and a showcase of local artworks from the University of the Philippines – Cebu, Fine Arts Studio Arts and Product Design students. Cebu’s premier city hotel has a line-up of activities for its guests all of which are inspired from the past and present. Activities include performances from their Sinulog dancers, drumbeaters and a Festival Queen Gown Exhibit from January 18 – 20 at the ground floor of the hotel.

Mugna : An Art Exhibit

A fusion of creativity and innovation in contemporary milieu created by students from the Fine Arts Program of the University of the Philippines Cebu will be available for viewing at the Events Center of Seda Ayala Center Cebu. “MUGNA” which stands for creation is an exhibition of paintings and furniture prototypes created by the Fine Arts Studio Arts and Product Design students of the University of the Philippines Cebu. Textured brush strokes on canvas inspired by various genre complements the distinctive Cebuano aesthetics in the furniture prototypes using local materials that stimulate infinite possibilities in innovation and design.

The exhibit is open for viewing from January 15 – 20, 2019 for both hotel and walk-in guests.

A Feast of Local Flavors

Seda Ayala Center Cebu brings you a festive gastronomic experience this Sinulog! This January 18 – 20, enjoy local cuisine as Misto introduces their Cebuano-inspired lunch buffet highlighting their irresistible lechon belly and a spread of all your home-grown favorites for only Php750 nett per person.

Friends and family are invited to dine with Cebu’s premier city hotel for an appetizing feast of all your grilled favorites from January 18 – 20, from 5PM – 10:30PM. Chill and grill by the pool with Seda Ayala Center Cebu’s barbeque dinner buffet on Friday for only 850 pesos; and indulge to your festive heart’s delight at Misto on Saturday and Sunday for only 1,000pesos. Rate is inclusive of one (1) glass of draft beer or soda. Enjoy a taste of local this festive season! For inquiries and reservations, please contact (032) 411 5800. You may also email Seda Ayala Center Cebu through accebu@sedahotels.com.