Waterfront Cebu celebrates Sinulog 2019

Cebu City – the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino celebrates Sinulog 2019 – Cebu’s highly awaited festival – with its activities and surprises you can avail of for the whole month of January.

CEBUANO FEAST

Celebrate the best of Cebu with UNO’s Cebuano feast featuring your local favorites such as Lechon, Pocherong Bisaya, Humba, Kaldereta, Balbaqua and more for only Php 998 nett/person, available for lunch and dinner. And to add more fun to your feast, enjoy a free flow of wine or a local beer by adding Php 499.00 from January 14 to 20.

A FLAVORFUL THRILL

Whether you’re fond of Japanese, Chinese, or the Italian cuisine, the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino still got you covered.

Pleasure your taste buds with Mizu’s Wagyu Teppanyaki Flair, a pan-fried beef tenderloin in teppanyaki sauce, served with fresh vegetables or Tin Gow’s selection of dishes served with sweet lychee sauce such as Deep Fried Fish Fillet, Deep Fried Chicken Breast Fillet, Deep Fried Prawn without Shell and Deep Fried Pork made specially for you by Chinese master, Chef Low.

For Italian cuisine lovers, head to La Gondola and enjoy their classic Italian Cannelloni filled with fresh spinach and ricotta cheese baked with light cream and served with rich tomato sauce.

BITES AND MORE

Complete your day at the Lobby Lounge with their Sinulog Afternoon Tea, a selection of homemade Filipino afternoon treats available daily from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM or delight in Madeleine’s signature treat of leche flan with layers of yema cake coated with crunchy chocolate rice crisp.

Indulge in Pool Aquarius’ Meatball Delight while you lounge outside enjoying the heat of the sun. It’s a freshly cooked US beef meatballs soaked in rich tomato sauce with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni salami on a toasted bun and served with French fries. For Casino goers, grab a bite in Café Fortuna’s classic Calamari, a delicious deep fried squid ring served with tartar sauce and Atchara.

When you’re on a night cap with friends, Treff has the best drinks for you. Toast to good times and dance to the beat while getting pumped up with their Sinulog cocktails – fun festival themed cocktails that are only for Php 199.00.

IN ROOM DINING

If you’re checked in for the weekend or the festivities or just wanting to laze around our plush beds and pillows all day, call in Room Service and dig in to their Fajitas – seared beef or chicken served with sautéed onion and bell pepper in a tortilla bread with sour cream, guacamole and pico de Gallo.

The Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino has you covered in this grand festivity and it looks like the streets aren’t the only ones worth visiting for food trips.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is located at 1 Salinas Dr. Lahug Cebu City. The hotel is one of the well-known landmarks in Cebu City and is the premiere venue for events and conventions in the country. The latest updates are at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph, www.facebook.com/WaterfrontCebu and @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram. For more information, the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino can be reached at 032 232 6888.