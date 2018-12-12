Beeps to ferry passengers to and from CSBT during Sinulog grand parade day

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu’s first set of modernized public utility vehicles (PUVs) called Beeps will be ferrying passengers to and from the temporary terminal of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) on Sunday, January 20, during the Sinulog grand parade.

In a post on his official Facebook page, CSBT manager Jonathan Tumulak announced that at least 40 Beep units will be used to transport passengers bound to and from El Pardo Street in South Road Properties (SRP) where the temporary terminal is located.

“40 ka new airconditioned Beep jeep ang mo-serbisyo sa mga pasahero sa South Bus temporary terminal sa El Pardo Street (atbang El Corso) South Road Properties (SRP) atol sa Sinulog Mardi Gras sa adlawng Domingo. Mao kini ang gipahibawo ni LTFRB 7 Dir. Eduardo Montealto,” Tumulak said in his post.

Beeps from CSBT’s temporary terminal in SRP are bound for Compania Maritima and Mambaling Flyover, and vice-versa.

“Ang mga pasahero nga gikan sa South ug mopaingun sa South mosakay sa puj sa plite nga 8 pesos,” Tumulak added.

Since portions of N. Bacalso Avenue will be closed this Sunday, January 20, for the Sinulog Grand Parade, the CSBT will be closed starting midnight of Saturday, January 19./ elb