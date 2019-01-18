Coast guard, police ready for Sinulog fluvial parade, solemn procession

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael Encina, spokesperson of PCG-7, told Cebu Daily News Digital that they are on their final preparations for the fluvial procession wherein 82 participating vessels are expected plus 46 asset vessels that will carry all personnel of the PCG-7 and the police.

Encina hopes that the fair weather will continue during the fluvial procession but that they are ready to change plans should there be rain that might hamper the visibility.

“If we’re going to have bad weather and there would be zero visibility, we will no longer pass through the Pasil port and will go straight to Pier Uno,” said Encina.

Encina assured that even with a bad weather, all participating vessels will not be stopped from joining the fluvial because they have been thoroughly checked for their seaworthiness.

“When they (participants) applied for a permit, their vessels have been thoroughly checked,” he said.

Encina also said that the PCG sea marshalls will be ready to assist if there are any problems while the fluvial procession is ongoing along the Mactan strait.

He reminded the participants to avoid bringing large bags as it may cause security delays at entrances of Muelle Osmeña in Lapu-lapu City, the starting point of the fluvial procession.

Encina also urged parents to avoid bringing small children who may get lost in the large crowd.

“Yung pinaka-importante ay makinig lahat sa mga sea marshalls. Yung mga vessels nakadivide na sila by size, dapat hindi sila lalabas sa division nila. Yung passengers, dapat i-follow lang yung directives ng sea marshall para kahit anong mangyari, safe sila,” he said.

The fluvial procession will start at 6 a.m., from Muelle Osmeña, it will sail down the Mactan strait and dock at the Pier One in Cebu City.

Meanwhile, an additional 300 police personnel will be deployed for the Saturday Sinulog activities from the fluvial procession at dawn, reenactment of the first Mass in the morning and the solemn procession in the afternoon.

According to Senior Superintendent Royina Garma, director of the Cebu City Police Office, the additional personnel is a necessity to secure the downtown area for the religious activities.

The Walk with Jesus last January 10 and Walk with Mary last January 18 gathered an average of 300,000 people and more are expected for the solemn procession on Saturday afternoon, January 19.

Aside from the additional personnel, at least 400 volunteers from the community including force multipliers such as tanods will also help secure the procession route during the solemn procession./mga