Fuente concert discontinued for security purposes

Cebu City, Philippines – It was a free concert that ended before the main act could even enter the venue.

A thick crowd has already gathered at the Fuente Osmeña Circle late night of January 18, Friday, where alternative rock band, December Avenue, was supposed to perform.

But organizers decided to discontinue the program for security purposes.

At around 2:30 a.m. of January 19, Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) posted an official statement on its Facebook page saying that discontinuing the event is in line with the security measures implemented for the Sinulog 2019.

“In line with the security measures we have implemented for the Sinulog 2019, the Sinulog Foundation Inc. has regretfully decided to discontinue tonight’s line-up of events due to unforeseen circumstances. Your safety and security is our utmost priority,” SFI wrote.

An hour after SFI posted their statement, December Avenue also released a statement on their official Facebook page to explain their side.

The band expressed their “heartfelt apology to everyone who stayed and showed support to the event.

They said they were excited to perform for the Fuente Osmeña crowd.

“Unfortunately, the event needs to be stopped for security purposes. As much as we want to perform with you guys, hindi na talaga kami pinatuloy (we were not allowed to continue),” the band said.

In the Visayan language, December Avenue also requestes the public to not get upset with them as the cancellation of their performance was not their fault.

“Ayaw intawn mo ug kasuko namo kai wala mi sala sa nahitabo,” they said.

The band vowed to “make it up” to the public although no specific details about how they plan to appease the crowd was mentioned.

SFI apologized for the inconvenience caused but disappointed concertgoers were quick to criticize the organizers online for letting them wait for more than three hours.

Commenting on December Avenue’s post, a certain Rose Ann Gonzalgo wrote that the band is not to be blamed for what happened.

She said organizers did not formally announce that the event was discontinued. Gonzalgo said there were people who came to Cebu City from faraway places to witness the event.

“Para samin bastos ung ginawa nila kasi kahit nung nag perform c Kurt Fick bigla nalang tumigil and then boom… Wala na.. We are all puzzled and naghihintay na parang TANGA,” she wrote.

(What the organizers did was rude. Kurt Fick was performing and then it ended. We are puzzled and waited like fools.)

Gonzalgo said the venue was too small for a free concert involving a famous band. She also alleged that there were people who were consuming alcoholic beverages at the venue.

Another Facebook user under the name, Eduard Ongayo Laquihon, said the Fuente Osmeña crowd should have obeyed the rules for the safety of everyone.

“You can’t just say ‘buwis-buhay kami just to watch you guys. May mga umakyat, may mga nasaktan at nasugatan.’ That’s the reason why the show got cancelled! Disiplina lang gyud unta. It’s not that hard,” he said.

‘Classes on Monday’

On January 10, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña reminded guests and devotees to “follow the rules” to enjoy the fiesta celebration.

He earlier said that he did not mind lesser concerts or parties as long as the safety of the people is not compromised.

“Remember, in Sinulog, we are celebrating the feast of Señor Sto. Niño, the Holy Child. The fiesta is not for the palahubog and adis-adis to go around. The fiesta is for children. Ato gyud nang i-create ang environment nga mugawas ang atong mga bata,” he said during the January 10 press conference.

At 4 a.m., Osmeña posted screenshots of a video which showed concertgoers scampered over the metal gate of the Fuente Osmeña Circle.

“Kining mga tao ang rason gicancel ang concert. Klase mo tanan inig Lunes,” he wrote. bjo