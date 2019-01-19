Tribu Higaonon sa San Nicolas Proper embraces ‘respect’ theme in prayer-dance

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Tribu Higaonon sa San Nicolas Proper’s performance on Sunday, January 20, will put emphasis on the value of respecting faiths and cultures.

Official choreographer Janneil Mainar said the contingent’s 326 performers — composed of 96 dancers, 180 props personnel and 50 instrumentalists — will revolve on the theme, “panahod-tahod.”

“This year, Tribu San Nicholas Proper is inspired by the Higaonon tribe of Bukidnon, Northern Mindanao. Our free interpretation masterpiece centers on the tribe’s enchanting epic story about two children who believed in different gods,” he said.

Mainar said one child is a Christian while the other comes from the Higaonon tribe. The two were playing in the forest while members of the tribe hunted a wild boar, which turned out to be a black witch.

The black witch was furious and sought revenge by capturing the Higaonon child.

The Christian child went to the tribe and told them about what happened. The tribe’s babaylan performed a ritual to seek the intervention of their god, Magbabaya, but nothing happened.

“Seeing that his friend was still with the black witch, the Christian child went home and returned to the tribe with an image of the Señor Sto. Niño,” said Mainar.

The Christian child introduced the Señor Sto. Niño to the tribe. Together, they performed a dance that asked help from the Holy Child.

“With faith and love to Sto. Niño, the tribe realized that miracles are real in this modern world. They believed that the Holy Child is Magbabaya-sent and is a blessing,” said Mainar.

Mainar said the dance is a fusion of both faiths, a reminder that neither tribe nor human strength can harmonize the world, but shared respect.

Mainar said the presentation is accented by colorful costumes and made authentic by well-research chants and music.

He said the Sinulog Festival brings together different faiths and serves as a platform of unity among people.

Choreography

This is not the first time for Barangay San Nicolas Proper to join the Sinulog.

Mainar said they joined in the years 2016 and 2017, although he was not the group’s choreographer.

This year, the contingent’s performers are between the ages of 14 to 20 years old hailing from different parts of Cebu.

Mainar believes that prayer-dances deserve the best of everyone. That is why as a choreographer, he is conscious about giving his best in every Sinulog performance.

He also expects the same dedication from his team and performers.

But Mainar also admits that giving your best involves surmounting challenges including financial difficulties and manpower management.

Challenges

The contingent is limited to the P400,000 financial subsidy from the Sinulog Foundation Inc. which is spent for the props, costumes and salaries of the team.

This is Mainar’s first time to choreograph a barangay contingent.

Admittedly, he is used to managing out-of-town contingents with bigger financial budget and are supported by sponsors and local government units outside of Cebu.

“Honestly, I reached a point where I spent my own money because I was scared that I won’t be able to pay the drummers, artists and dance masters,” he said.

Rehearsals start as early as October but it is a known fact that the financial subsidy is usually released in January.

Mainar, a native of Barangay San Vicente in the northern Cebu town of Liloan, started his career as a choreographer in 2011.

He was the choreographer of Tribu Katbalaugan of Catbalogan City, Samar, who earned top spots when they participated in the Sinulog Grand Parade from 2015 to 2018.

Mainar was also one of the choreographers of the Lingganay Festival of Alang-alang, Leyte.

As a Sto. Niño devotee, he is not one who gives up and quits when faced with problems.

For Mainar, it is a motivation to find creative ways to give their best performance in offering to the Holy Child.

Grand Parade

Tribu Higaonon sa San Nicolas Proper won second place in the street dancing category during the Sinulog sa Barangay sa Dakbayan last January 13.

Mainar said they doubled their efforts and set focused on polishing and coordinating their props execution this week.

He said they are spending more time with their props personnel to make sure that every single aspect of the performance is coordinated.

He describes his first Sinulog sa Barangay experience as a “roller coaster ride.”

His competitive spirit fuels his desire to win on Sunday, January 20, during the Grand Parade.

But most importantly, Mainar said he is praying for the team’s success to execute a performance that venerates the Holy Child.

Above all, Mainar is grateful for the opportunity to lead a barangay contingent.

“I do not regret anything. He has blessed me with a wonderful year. I do not mind the sacrifices I had to make because everything is worth it for Señor Santo Niño,” he said. /dcb