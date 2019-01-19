PCG: Fluvial procession peaceful, orderly, despite having 127 more sea vessels joining event

CEBU CITY, Philippines – This year’s fluvial procession was peaceful and orderly despite having 220 small and large sea vessels or 127 more sea vessels than expected trailing the galleon replica that carried the images of the Our Lady of Guadalupe and Señor Sto. Niño during Saturday’s sea procession.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael Encina, spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG – 7), said their records showed that there were only 93 sea vessels registered to participate the fluvial procession.

But when MV Super Joy of Roble Shipping Lines, the galleon replica, sailed down Mactan Channel this Saturday morning, more boats followed behind.

“As of Friday evening, there were only 93 boats registered. But when the galleon replica sailed down, nakita namin yung total umabot na nang 220,” said Encina.

“It was smooth. At tsaka generally peaceful,” he added.

Encina also said that they allowed the unregistered vessels to trail along the Galleon carrying the sacred images because these vessels did not interrupt the flow of the sea procession.

He said besides, they were also devotees of the Sto. Niño.

Encina also said the arrival of MV Super Joy, a modern fast craft, at Pier 1 was on time.

The fluvial procession started around 6 a.m. today, and Encina added that the galleon replica docked at Pier 1 around 7:35 a.m. or about an hour and a half since it departed from the Muelle Osmeña Wharf in Lapu-Lapu City.

“Mas maaga natapos ngayon yung fluvial procession. Pag 7:35 a.m., nakadock na yung galleon replica. Tapos around five to seven minutes i-unload yung imahe nang Our Lady of Guadalupe. Tapos another five to seven minutes para i-unload yung Señor Sto. Niño,” said Encina.

On the other hand, Encina also confirmed reports that an individual on board one of the participating sea vessels fell into the waters of Mactan Channel.

Encina added that the person was safe since he was wearing a life-jacket.

“As far as the PCG is concerned, we are still gathering more information about this person especially his identity… He’s safe naman nahulog lang siya kasi nawalan nang balance,” Encina said. /dbs