Data breach hits Cebuana Lhuillier, around 900k clients affected

MANILA, Philippines — Data of some 900,000 Cebuana Lhuillier clients was compromised after the company admitted on Saturday that one of its email servers was affected by a data breach.

According to the company, the data breach happened in one of the email servers it uses for marketing purposes.

“We recently discovered a data breach which affected our email server that is used for marketing purposes,” the company said in a statement.

“Information of around 900,000 clients was affected. Some of these information included birthdays, addresses and source of income,” it added.

Cebuana Lhuillier however assured that their clients’ transaction details were not affected by the breach.

The company added that Its main servers also remain “safe and protected” despite the incident.

Cebuana Lhuillier added that it is now investigating the incident in coordination with the National Privacy Commission.

The company also sent an email to its clients informing them of the data breach.

“We are committed to ensure the data privacy of our clients and adhere to strict security protocols in protecting our interests,” it said.