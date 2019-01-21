140 Sinulog revelers nabbed for violating liquor ban, unruly behavior

CEBU CITY, Philippines—At least 140 individuals were arrested for violating the liquor ban and for causing alarm and scandal after the Sinulog grand parade on Sunday, January 20, in Cebu City.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) began patrolling within 300 meter radius from the main Sinulog route around 10 p.m. of Sunday, until early dawn of Monday.

The 300-meter radius area is covered by a city ordinance banning the holding of parties or sale of liquor in public places or establishments found within this area.

Sinulog revelers came in droves along General Maxilom Avenue (formerly Mango Avenue), Fuente Osmeña Circle and Escario Street, located within the Sinulog grand parade route, even before the parade ended at past 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 20, 2019.

Most of the crowd dispersed past midnight, leaving behind massive amount of trash left on sidewalks and in the middle of the streets. City sweepers worked well into dawn to ensure that the city’s streets were clean again by sunrise of Monday, January 21.

According to Senior Superintendent Royina Garma, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), most of the arrested were caught in establishments like bars or outside convenience stores that are within the 300-meter radius of the parade route.

The arrested persons were brought to the CCPO headquarters for the night and were released on Monday morning, January 21, after paying a fine of P500 for violating the city ordinance on the Sinulog liquor ban.

Ten of the 140 individuals were minors who were considered to be “rescued” and not arrested. They were brought to the CCPO Women’s and Children’s desk their guardians to fetch them.

“We need documents proving that they are minors. So parents, you need to come and show documents that your children are minors,” said Garma.

Garma also said that they arrested an establishment owner who was caught serving customers liquor inside water and juice bottles to pass them off as non-alcoholic beverages.

She added that a security measure such as the liquor ban needs the cooperation of establishment owners and that these managers should be responsible for implementing tbe regulations in their businesses.

Garma said the implementation of the liquor ban has been successful because by 2 a.m., the streets of downtown and uptown Cebu City were already cleared of unruly people.

“Yung kasi ibang tao napakawild magcelebrate ng Sinulog to the point nga makasamok sa uban ug makasakit pa gani. Ato lang sad, dapat irespect nila yung iba na gusto magcelebrate ng Sinulog na peaceful,” she said.

“Kasi maaga kami nagconduct ng operation, oh diba? Nakatulog tayo ng mahimbing (Because we operated early, we were able to sleep soundly),” she added. /elb