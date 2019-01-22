 Cebu, Bohol universities and colleges to be added to government’s free education program

Cebu City, Philippines – Three local universities and colleges (LUCs) in Cebu and one in Bohol may be able to offer free college education as they might be included in the free education program of the government starting this year.

Dr. Carlyn Mordeno-Delapeña, Education Supervisor II from the Commission on Higher Education in Central Visayas (CHED)-7, said that these are Talisay City College, Cordova Public College, Lapu-lapu City College and Talibon Polytechnic College.

“For them to be included in the free tuition program, all of their programs should have already acquired government authority and the institutional requirements should also be complied,” Mordeno-Delapeña said.

LUCs and State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) currently offering free college education in Central Visayas are Bohol Island State University, Cebu Normal University, Cebu Technological University, Negros Oriental State University, Siquijor State College, Buenavista Community college, Carcar City College, Sibonga Community College and Trinidad Municipal College.

Mordeno-Delapeña added that the remaining LUCs in the region—Consolacion community College, Madredijos Community College and Mandaue City College have not yet complied with the necessary requirements for them to be included in the free education program.

“One of the most important requirements, as much as possible, all of their program must have a government authority. So if ever, there is a particular program nga way government authority, usa na siya sa mga possibility nga dili siya pwede,” she added.

According to Mordeno-Delapeña, it is important that all LUCs are able to avail of the free tuition program, in order to assure the continuity in providing education to their constituents, whoever sits as local chief executive in different towns and cities./mga