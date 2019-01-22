DOST pushes for the creation of Department of Culture and Arts

Cebu City, Philippines – The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is pushing for the creation of a Department of Culture and Arts.

“Pagkakaron, we are supporting a certain bill, debatehan pana, hopefully ma-pass and maybe we’ll have an IRR (Implementing Rules and Regulation) and define its activity and functions,” DOST-7 regional director Dr. Edilberto Paradela said.

Paradela added that the integration of culture and arts are important in order to make use of technologies and manipulate products and innovations that can be useful to the public.

The National Research Council of the Philippines, a collegial body of highly-trained scientists and researchers, also expressed its support in the creation of such department.

National Economic Development Authority in Central Visayas (NEDA)-7 regional director Efren Carreon has also seen the importance of the integration of culture and arts in the overall scheme of nation building.

“In fact, it’s within the fore view of the creative economy, to be more competitive in the global community,” Carreon said.

Carreon revealed that the Regional Development Council (RDC) in Central Visayas has created a special committee that would focus on design, arts and culture.

“It has already existed for two years which integrates the concerns sa culture and arts for the overall economic push sa region. Culture and arts has also been included in the regional development plan for a creative economy,” he added.

According to Carreon, culture and arts are also very applicable in Central Visayas especially in the tourism industry which he describes as a major economic diver.

“One of the components of tourism is culture, which needs to be preserved and promoted because this makes us very, very unique. Enticing part sa tourism kining culture,” he said.

Carreon cited Sinulog as one of its examples which generates millions of tourists around the world./mga