USPF vs Harbor Pilot in women’s finals of Mayor’s Cup Sinulog Beach Volleyball

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It’s a battle of champions as the reigning Cesafi champions, Crisley Ann Sucalit and Iris Tito of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), get a chance to avenge themselves against the Harbor Pilot manned by former Cesafi beach volley champions Therese Ramas and Janelle Cabahug.

Harbor Pilot and USPF battle for the title on Sunday afternoon, January 27, in the women’s finals of the 1st Mayor’s Cup Sinulog Beach Volleyball Tournament at the Fort San Pedro Sand Court.

USPF suffered its lone loss so far at the hands of Harbor Pilot in their last game in the elimination round, but stayed in contention for the title after defeating Landmaster in the semifinals.

Harbor Pilot advanced to the finals after trouncing University of San Carlos (USC) volleybelles in the seis.

Before Harbor Pilot contest the title against USPF, Landmaster and USC will meet in the battle for third game.

Contesting the men’s title is three-time Cesafi champions University of the Visayas (UV) and the visiting Prime Sular manned by former University of Santo Tomas (UST) players.

The deadly duo of John Kevin Juban and Raphy Abanto hopes to add the inaugural Mayor’s Cup Sinulog Beach Volley to their names after clinching a finals ticket at the expense of the Pepito twins, Rommel and Ramil, who manned the Asian team.

Prime Sular’s Krung Arbasto and Kris Roy Guzman, on the other hand, advance at the expense of USPF B’s Ian Kym Jumandos and Amil Pacinio Jr.

Asian and USPF B will meet in the battle for third place.

The men’s and women’s champions will get P20,000 each while the first, second and third runners up will pocket P15,000, P10,000 and P5,000 each, respectively. /bjo