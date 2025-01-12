PHL women’s futsal team trounce Kuwait in AFC qualifiers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s Futsal Team drubbed Kuwait, 4-1, to start their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers on a dominating note on Saturday, January 11, at the Yunusobod Sports Complex in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The reinforced futsal team now having the services of Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWMNFT) Filipinas members’ Katrina Guillo and Isabella Flannigan flexed their winning form against the Kuwaitis in Group C of the qualifiers.

Guillo, who played for the Filipinas in several major international stints, initiated the scoring spree for the Philippines with her fourth minute goal.

READ: PH women’s futsal team to host Asean Women’s Futsal Championships

Fellow Filipinas’ member Flanigan made it 2-0 from her 22nd-minute goal and five minutes later, the Philippines widened the gap after Dionesa Tolentin netted a 27th-minute goal.

Despite the odds, the Kuwaitis stayed alive with a 36th-minute goal from Shrouq Mohammad who came into the game from a substitution, putting her team on the scoreboard, 1-3.

READ: PFF President praises PHL despite ASEAN futsal loss

However, Guillou put the icing on the cake for the Philippines with a 39th-minute goal, sealing their 4-1 victory against Kuwait.

PH TEAM VS UZBEKISTAN

Next up for the Philippine Women’s Futsal Team is the host team, Uzbekistan, tomorrow, January 13, at 6 p.m. at the same venue.

READ: Filipinas standouts could join PH futsal squad

This will be Uzbekistan’s first match in Group C. After the Uzbeks, the Philippines will take on Turkmenistan on Jan. 15, and lastly, the powerhouse Australia on Jan. 19.

The rest of the Philippine Women’s Futsal Team is composed of Shelah Mae Cadag, Sheen Borres, Judy Connolly, Sara Castañeda, Alisha Del Campo, Cathrine Graversen, Samantha Hughes, Regine Rebosora, Rocelle Mendaño, Kayla Santiago, and Vrendelle Nuera.

Their head coach is the newly-appointed Spanish Rafa Merino Rodriguez.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP