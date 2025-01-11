Eumir Marcial’s wife bares painful exposé of infidelity, abuse

CEBU CITY, Philippines — From Olympic glory to a storm of controversy. Eumir Marcial, an Olympic boxing bronze medalist is facing a personal battle outside the ring.

This was, after wife, Princess Galarpe-Marcial, took to social media on Friday night, January 10, and accused one of the country’s most celebrated athletes of adultery in a shocking exposé that has ripped the sports community.

In a detailed and emotionally charged Facebook post, Princess, who has been married to Marcial for many years, recounted a string of events she claims exposed her husband’s alleged infidelity. The revelations included a confrontation with Marcial’s supposed mistress in Zamboanga City, which she said left her deeply betrayed and wounded.

“I feel like I owe it to myself to share the truth with everyone who has been there from the very beginning of our relationship, who witnessed our marriage, until now that it has deeply wounded me,” Princess began.

According to Princess, the turning point came in October last year when she and her sister allegedly caught Eumir Marcial and his mistress in an Airbnb condominium in Pasay City, Manila. She claimed to have evidence, including video footage, showing Marcial shielding the woman from being accosted.

“I caught Eumir having an affair in October last year. I, along with my sister, personally caught them inside an Airbnb condominium in Pasay, where we had them both arrested at a police station. Eumir and his mistress, Jessa, were detained for five days,” Princess alleged.

Despite the public humiliation and emotional pain, Princess said she extended an olive branch to Marcial, signing an affidavit of desistance to drop the charges. She revealed that the alleged mistress, a local Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) official and beauty pageant contestant, also signed a compromise agreement.

“As his wife, I felt then that I still owed Eumir the responsibility to forgive him, so I permitted his release… thinking he would take this chance to correct his mistake and do better. But instead, he manipulated me further,” she lamented.

Princess explained that her decision to speak out was driven by concerns for her safety and that of her family. She accused Eumir Marcial of subjecting her to manipulation, emotional stress, physical abuse, and psychological torment.

“A bigger part of the reason why I’m making this information public is because I’m seriously concerned about my safety, the safety of my family, and the potential witnesses of this case against Eumir,” she wrote.

Marcial, however, vehemently denied all allegations, offering his side of the story in an equally impassioned statement.

“Hindi totoo yung lahat na sinasabi niya sa akin,” Marcial said. “Unang-una, kung sinasaktan ko siya, bakit magkakaroon ng pasa sa paa? Ako yung sinasaktan niya. Pinoprotektahan ko lang ang sarili ko sa kanya kaya nagkapasa siya sa paa.”

He also dismissed claims of infidelity and accused Princess of orchestrating the public outcry due to their marital fallout.

“Do you think na dahil sa pananakit ko sa kanya, gusto pa rin niya mag-stay? Ginagawa niya sa akin ito ngayon dahil ayaw ko na makisama sa kanya dahil sa ugali niya. Yung video na pinost niya, sinasaktan nila yung babae, dalawa sila ng kapatid niya. Walang nangyari na pagtataksil.”

Eumir Marcial’s rise to stardom began with his bronze medal win in boxing at the Tokyo Olympics, cementing his status as one of the nation’s brightest sporting heroes. Now he is a professional middleweight boxer with an undefeated record of five wins, including three knockouts.

His latest victory came in Manila, where he stopped Thai boxer Thoedsak Sinam last year.

