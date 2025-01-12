Moderate to intense rainfall alert up in parts of Luzon, Visayas
MANILA, Philippines — Some parts of the country are expected to experience downpours on Sunday.
These areas were placed under moderate to intense rainfall warnings on Sunday morning, according to the state weather service.
In its 11 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the following areas are expected to have heavy rainfall due to the shear line:
- Quezon
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Catanduanes
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Masbate
- Northern Samar
“Forecast rainfall may be higher in mountainous and elevated areas. Moreover, impacts in some areas may be worsened by significant antecedent rainfall,” Pagasa said.
