Frontiers shock Lions in Game 1 of Evo League Finals

Cebu City, Philippines – The Kyocera Frontiers put an end to the unbeaten run of the Dreamscape Lions as they won Game 1, 79-57, of the best-of-three championship series in the Evo League of the Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball on Sunday, January 27, at the City Sports Club-Cebu.

With the Lions missing their top gun and MVP-frontrunner Ralph Belarmino, the Frontiers took full advantage and pulled away in the second period with a blistering 27-12 run that put them ahead, 44-27, at halftime.

Kyocera continued the onslaught in the third as it extended its lead to 20, 62-42, heading to the last canto and never looked back.

Matthew Grafilo continued his fine play of late, scoring 21 points and adding five rebounds and seven assists across his name.

But it was Ariel Edera who came alive as he bounced back from a sub-par showing in the team’s last game and registered a huge triple-double of 11 points, 13 boards and 10 assists to go with four steals.

Three others scored in double-figures with Junrey Cabarrubias tallying 18 points, nine boards, three assists and four steals, and Winston Panal and Eliot Uy adding 11 and 10 points, respectively.

With Belarmino sidelined, the Lions struggled to generate points with Jake Cainday being the only one to reach twin-digits with 23 markers. /bjo