8 interesting tidbits in the recently held Miss Intercontinental 2018

No beauty pageant is complete without interesting tidbits from the organizer or the ladies themselves. Miss Intercontinental 2018, which culminated in the Coronation Night on the evening of January 26, is no exception.

1. Miss Vietnam’s attempt to be Catriona Gray

The audience clapped in a mixture of cheers and jeers as Miss Vietnam Ngân Anh Lê Âu sashayed on the runway wearing a red gown that resembled the Mak Tumang creation worn by Catriona Gray during Miss Universe 2018 pageant in Bangkok, Thailand.

As Miss Vietnam proved to the world that she is worthy of the crown, she also adjusted her hair and posed like Gray in Miss Universe 2018. She earned the People Choice award which landed her a spot in the Top 6. She was eventually crowned as the pageant’s 4th runner up.

2. Miss Malaysia is half-Filipino

Miss Malaysia Scarlett Megan Liew received loud cheers from the audience during the evening gown competition as the 23-year-old beauty is half-Filipino. She previously revealed that her mother hails from Toril, Davao City. She has an older brother and a younger sister.

Liew speaks fluent Filipino and Visayan apart from Bahasa Melayu and English. Liew made it as one of the Top 20 semi-finalists.

3. Continental Winners

From the Top 20 semi-finalists, the judges chose what is called as “continental winners” from each continent. Ethiopia (Africa), Philippines (Asia and Oceania), Sloval Republic (Europe), Costa Rica (North America) and Colombia (South America) emerged as winners. The sixth slot was devoted for the People’s Choice awardee, which went to Miss Vietnam.

In choosing the Top 20 semi-finalists, the judges noted the number of candidates per continent. Hence, they chose two from Africa (Ethiopia and Ghana); six from Asia and Oceania (Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam); and six from Europe (Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Netherlands, Slovak Republic, Ukraine).

Three countries — Costa Rica, Mexico, USA — were called to represent North America; while Paraguay, Colombia, Ecuador completed the Top 20 representing South America.

4. Philippines is not the host country

Technically speaking, the Philippines is not the host country of Miss Intercontinental 2018, the 47th edition of the pageant. The hosting rights for the 2018 run went to Miss Intercontinental Japan but the organizers were not able to find a venue in Tokyo due to preparations for the 2020 Summer Olympics which made them look elsewhere. The Philippines as a pageant powerhouse became the next logical choice.

5. Filipina leads

Miss Intercontinental Japan Joanna Leonisa Oqueria Gimena Miyamae is the chief executive officer of Miss Intercontinental Japan and the Miss Intercontinental Events & Management and traces her roots to Baler, Aurora. Her daughter, Kumi, competed as Miss Japan in Miss Intercontinental 2017 in Egypt, where Mexico’s Veronica Salas Vallejo won and Philippines’ Katarina Rodriguez finished as first runner-up .

Kumi also serves as chief operating officer of Miss Intercontinental Japan. She co-hosted the 2018 pageant with Billy Crawford.

6. No Paraguay in Top 6

Gabriela Soley was an early favorite having won Miss Playa Calatagan during the swimwear segment in Batangas. She also earned the Miss Swimsuit award on January 16 wearing pieces from Honey Lim so hopes were high for her inclusion in the Top 6.

However, Paraguay was not announced as one of the Top 6 finalists. Her star was outshined by fellow South American candidate, Hillary Hollmann del Prado of Colombia. Prado went on to be the pageant’s 3rd runner-up.

7. Keith Tynes of The Platters performs for Filipino-dominated crowd

Audience were left wondering about the man who performed before the Top 6 candidates had their last look. According to his website, Keith Tynes toured around the world from 1981 to 1985 as a member of the well-known group “The Platters.”

During the coronation night, he sang his own version of Josh Groban’s “You Raise Me Up” and then James Brown’s “I Got You (I Feel Good).” Tynes serenaded the Top 6 with the song “Only You,” a signature track of The Platters.

8. Karen Gallman’s double win

Karen Gallman, who hails from Ubay, Bohol, made history as the first Filipina to win the Miss Intercontinental crown.

But prior to this victory, Gallman already won another “crown” seven months ago when she got engaged to longtime boyfriend, Ian Garton, on June 2018. This led people to ask the question: Given her responsibilities as Miss Intercontinental 2018, is the wedding schedule going to be pushed a little bit further?