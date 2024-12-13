MUPh Cebu 2025: Cebu City North, Naga, Lapu-Lapu lead prelims

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The journey to the Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025 crown reached a dazzling breakthrough as the preliminaries unfolded on December 12 at the Radisson Blu Cebu.

Seventeen stunning candidates showcased their poise, charm, and elegance, leaving the audience in awe and anticipation of the coronation night, which will take place on December 18, 2024, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino.

The evening celebrated the beauty and confidence of the Cebuana candidates, the flair of local designers, and the rich cultural heritage of Cebu. The preliminaries showcased three key segments: fun wear, swimwear, and an exclusive preview of the evening gown competition. Each segment highlighted the candidates’ unique charisma and competitive spirit.

A moment of awe followed with the unveiling of the MUPh Cebu 2025 crown, the “Antowanga Crown” Crafted with finesse by the renowned Mark Anthony Tenchavez, the crown’s intricate motifs are inspired by the gumamela flower, a powerful symbol of femininity, resilience, friendship, and love.

More than just a crown, the Antowanga Crown is a tribute to Cebuana excellence, embodying both strength and grace.

Standout performances and awards

The competition saw a series of corporate and major awards that recognized the candidates’ exceptional performances:

Corporate Awards:

Miss Conzace: Jamie Javier – Lapu-Lapu City

Most Confident Award: Gabriella Mai Carballo – Cebu City – North

Miss Mestiza: Chella Grace Falconer — City of Naga

Miss Celebrity Optical: Jamie Javier – Lapu-Lapu City

Major Awards:

Best Designer Fun Wear: Maria Glen Diamante of Tabuelan

Top 3 Winners in Fun Wear: Lapu-Lapu City, City of Naga, and Cebu City North emerged as frontrunners in this category.

Second Runner-Up: Chella Grace Falconer — City of Naga

First Runner-Up: Gabriella Mai Carballo – Cebu City – North

Best Runway: Jamie Javier – Lapu-Lapu City

The swimsuit competition was another crowd favorite, with candidates confidently strutting the runway in their vibrant swimwear. The results were equally thrilling:

Top 3 Winners in Swimwear: Cebu City North, Tabuelan, and City of Naga.

Second Runner-Up: Chella Grace Falconer – City of Naga

First Runner-Up: Shindell Atibula – Tabuelan

Best in Swimsuit: Gabriella Mai Carballo – Cebu City – North

The event also highlighted the remarkable contributions of Cebu’s designers, who adorned the candidates with creations that celebrated local artistry. From avant-garde fun wear to sophisticated swimwear and elegant gowns, the collaboration between the candidates and designers showcased the vibrant creativity and talent in the region.

As the preliminaries concluded, the spotlight now turns to the much-awaited coronation night on December 18 at the iconic Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino.

With Cebu City North, City of Naga, and Lapu-Lapu City dominating the preliminaries, the stage is set for an exhilarating conclusion to this prestigious competition. Who will wear the Antowanga crown and represent Cebu on the national stage?

Get ready to witness history in the making. The Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025 coronation night promises a celebration of beauty, resilience, and Cebuano pride that you won’t want to miss!