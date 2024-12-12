MUPh Cebu 2025: Chella Falconer, 25, represents the City of Naga

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Chella Falconer is no stranger to the spotlight. And this year, she steps into it once again to represent the City of Naga in the Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025 competition.

A seasoned beauty queen with accolades that span years, Falconer is determined to bring more than just a crown to her name, she aims to leave a lasting impact as well.

“As I represent the City of Naga, I am filled with pride and purpose as I aim to honor its rich heritage, vibrant culture, and resilient people,” Falconer shared.

“I am motivated to showcase the unity and strength that define Naga on a national stage while sharing its inspiring stories and traditions with the world,” she added.

Falconer entered the pageantry scene in 2017 with Mutya ng Pilipinas Northern Mindanao, where she first discovered her potential. Since then, she’s taken strides in competitions like Miss Bikini Philippines 2020, where she embraced the importance of self-confidence and health, and Miss Universe Philippines Misamis Oriental 2021, which strengthened her belief in pageantry as a platform for advocacy.

“These experiences have shaped my resilience, poise, and authenticity while enriching my artistic journey, enabling me to channel my creativity and passion in new ways,” she said.

But Falconer’s aspirations extend beyond the stage. As a recording artist and mental health advocate, she uses her voice to connect with others and amplify important causes.

“I step forward not only for myself but also for those who need representation and a voice,” she said.

Although she originally hails from Misamis Oriental, Falconer has embraced the opportunity to represent the City of Naga, a place that resonates with her values and aspirations. Her participation in MUPh Cebu 2025 feels uniquely meaningful, as she describes this year’s competition as transformative.

“This competition [MUPh Cebu] embraces inclusivity and captures the true essence of being a modern Filipina, which deeply resonates with my values,” Falconer said.

Falconer’s motivation for joining MUPh Cebu 2025 goes beyond personal fulfillment. An advocate for mental health and education, she envisions using the platform to empower communities and inspire individuality.

“If I am privileged to win the Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025 crown, I envision using this platform to empower communities through education, mental health awareness, and music,” she said.

“My goal is to bridge my passions for advocacy and the arts to create meaningful change, inspire individuality, and promote pride in one’s heritage,” she added.

Falconer also sees the competition as an opportunity to merge her passions for the arts and advocacy. As one of the frontrunners in the competition, Falconer is aware of the expectations placed on her shoulders, but she approaches them with grace and determination.

“I hope to inspire others to pursue their aspirations fearlessly while staying true to themselves and their roots,” Falconer said.

With her poise, experience, and heartfelt dedication to her causes, Falconer embodies what it means to lead with purpose. As she competes in Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025 or MUPh Cebu 2025, she carries with her not just the hopes of the City of Naga but the ideals of a modern Filipina ready to make a difference.

“My goal is to leave a legacy of compassion, creativity, and purpose—not only in Cebu but across the Philippines,” she said.