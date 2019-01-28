Fire burns down one house and a car in Barangay Tisa

Cebu CIty, Philippines – A house and a car were burned down in a fire in Sitio Motra Mohun 1, Barangay Tisa here on Monday noon, January 28, 2019.

Fire Investigator SFO3 Roland delos Reyes said they received the fire alarm at 12:10 p.m. It was raised to second alarm three minutes later.

At 12:18 p.m., the fire was placed under control. It was declared fire out at 1:32 p.m.

Investigators said the fire started in the house of Bebe dela Peña, which was empty at the time the fire started.

Another house was partially damaged in the fire.

The fire’s damage was pegged at P200,000.

Meanwhile, responding firemen from the Bureau of Fire Protection were able to rescue call center agent Christine Joy Marapo, 21, whose rented room was beside the house where the fire started.

Also saved was Marapo’s pet dog, Ectus. /bjo