Provincial Board condemns Reluya Ambush, asks police to expedite probe

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Board has appealed to the police to expedite their investigation into the recent killings involving officials of San Fernando town, as the crimes have caused “anxiety and distress among peace-loving Cebuanos.”

The Provincial Board (PB), in its session on Monday, January 28, unanimously passed the resolutions authored by PB Members Yolanda Daan and Raul Bacaltos of Cebu province’s first district condemning the killings, especially the ambush which claimed the lives of San Fernando Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) president and Panadtaran Barangay Captain Ricardo “Nonoy” Reluya Jr and two others last Tuesday, January 22.

Reluya was on board a white van with his wife, San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya, and four other companions when a group of armed men in another vehicle peppered the mayor’s vehicle with bullets while it was along the national highway in Barangay Linao in Talisay City.

The mayor survived the attack along with two others but they remained confined at the hospital in Cebu until tight police security.

The remains of Nonoy Reluya was brought to San Fernando, some 42 kilometers south of Cebu City, on Sunday and brought to the town’s gymnasium for the wake following a Mass at the town’s parish church.

“The death of Hon. Reluya has added to the anxiety and distress of other public officials of the municipality who continue to be gripped with fear for their safety and security,” Daan’s resolution reads.

“We in the provincial government share in the urgency impressed by PNP (Philippine National Police) Chief Oscar Albayalde to our local police authorities to solve the murder of Hon. Reluya and bring to justice the perpetrators of his death within two weeks,”

Bacaltos, in a separate resolution co-authored by Daan, extended condolences to the members of the Reluya family.

“During his incumbency, Nonoy Reluya was actively involved in various government programs and projects undertaken by the municipal government of San Fernando which permeated in the attainment of socio-economic developments,” Bacaltos’ resolution read.

San Fernando town is one of the local government units within the jurisdiction of Cebu’s first district./elb