High-value target arrested in Consolacion, Cebu  

CEBU CITY – An anti-drug operation on Monday night netted for the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) a high value target in the illegal drugs trade.

The suspect, Julimito T. Lampa, 50, was arrested by PDEA-7 agents past 9 p.m. in a buy bust operation in Barangay Tugbongon of Consolacion town in northern Cebu, according to Leah Albiar, spokesperson of PDEA-7.

Lampa was caught with two packs of suspected shabu weighing more or less 125 grams worth P850,000 in an operation supervised by PDEA-7 director Wardley Getalia, said Albiar.

Albiar said they placed Lampa under surveillance for 18 days after they received information that he was allegedly one of the big drug pushers operating in Consolacion, 19.6 kilometers north of Cebu City.

A case for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act (Republic RA 9165) will be filed against the suspect.

A separate drug bust also on Monday night, January 28, also led to the arrest of a street level drug peddler in Cebu City.

The suspect, Randy Babera, 34, was caught at his home village – Sunshine Valley, Barangay Quiot Cebu City – by the drug enforcement unit of the Mambaling Police led by Senior Inspector Francis Renz Talosig.

Babera was collared with several small packets of shabu valued at P40,936, said a report released by Talosig. /elb