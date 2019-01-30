LOOK: Images from the Children’s Festival in Tanjay City 

Tanjay City, Negros Oriental — Tanjay City celebrated its annual Children’s Festival on Wednesday afternoon, January 30, 2019.

One of the highlights of the festival in honor of Sto. Niño is the 500-meter long stretch of “pabitin,” which is suspended 7 to 10 feet high.

The “pabitin” is free to the public.

Here are some of the images from the festival: