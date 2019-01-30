LOOK: Images from the Children’s Festival in Tanjay City
Tanjay City, Negros Oriental — Tanjay City celebrated its annual Children’s Festival on Wednesday afternoon, January 30, 2019.
One of the highlights of the festival in honor of Sto. Niño is the 500-meter long stretch of “pabitin,” which is suspended 7 to 10 feet high.
The “pabitin” is free to the public.
Here are some of the images from the festival:
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.