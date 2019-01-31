More free bus rides for I.T. park workers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Workers in I.T. Park can look forward to more free bus rides.

Starting last Monday, MyBus has began deploying some of their buses to ferry passengers to I.T. Park from the corners of M.J. Cuenco Avenue and Pope John Paul II Avenue (formerly known as Juan Luna Avenue) in Barangay Mabolo, and vice-versa.

This is on top of the free bus rides to I.T. Park being offered by the Cebu City Government since November.

In their official Facebook page, MyBus announced on Wednesday, January 30, the schedule of their free bus trips.

The first trip will depart at 10:15 p.m. while the last trip departs at 5:15 a.m. the next day.

Each trip will have a one-hour interval.