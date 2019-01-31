More free bus rides for I.T. park workers
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Workers in I.T. Park can look forward to more free bus rides.
Starting last Monday, MyBus has began deploying some of their buses to ferry passengers to I.T. Park from the corners of M.J. Cuenco Avenue and Pope John Paul II Avenue (formerly known as Juan Luna Avenue) in Barangay Mabolo, and vice-versa.
This is on top of the free bus rides to I.T. Park being offered by the Cebu City Government since November.
In their official Facebook page, MyBus announced on Wednesday, January 30, the schedule of their free bus trips.
The first trip will depart at 10:15 p.m. while the last trip departs at 5:15 a.m. the next day.
Each trip will have a one-hour interval.
The stops of the free MyBus rides to and from I.T. Park are the Jose Maria del Mar and W. Geonzon bus stops in I.T. Park, Petron Gas Station in Pope John Paul II Avenue, San Carlos Seminary College, corner of New Era Street, Mabolo Church Skywalk, and the Samar Loop and Mindanao Avenue bus stops in Cebu Business Park.
The free MyBus rides were in fulfillment of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s promise to provide safer, alternative modes of transportation for workers in the graveyard shift, following the death of Loraine Temple, a call center agent, last October in a dimly lit portion of Pope John Paul II Avenue.
Based on the memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed between the Cebu City Government and Metro Rapid Transit Services Inc., which owns and operates MyBus, the latter will provide at least three bus units for the operation while the former will shoulder the fuel for the buses.
In an earlier interview, Osmeña said the free bus rides offered by MyBus are not limited for call center agents only.
