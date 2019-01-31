Police inviting Franz Sabalones to shed light on death of alleged cohort

Cebu City, Philippines – Law enforcers in Cebu province are now inviting self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones to shed light on the death of one of his alleged cohorts, who was shot dead in a buy-bust operation on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

Senior Superintendent Manuel Abrugena, director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CCPO), said in a press conference that Sabalones could possess valuable information that can help them in their investigation of the recent shooting incidents in San Fernando town, southern Cebu.

However, Abrugena said they still have no idea on the whereabouts of Sabalones, who surrendered in August 2016, and confessed his alleged links to the illegal drugs trade.

“Wala pa rin kaming idea kung nasaan, and still, we are encouraging the community to help us find the whereabouts of this person,” said Abrugena.

Sabalones was released from police custody in 2017 after discreetly giving authorities vital details on how his drug group works.

“Pinapahanap namin siya para maimbithan namin sa provincial headquarters. Para madeny niya or mabigyan kami nang documents to prove nga wala siyang kinalaman sa mga information natatanggap namin,” he added.

Earlier today, an alleged hitman working for the Sabalones group was shot dead by police in a firefight in Barangay San Isidro, San Fernando.

He was identified as Roed Cabrera, who was in his 40s. Cabrera was the subject of a buy-bust operation carried out by operatives of the San Fernando Police Station.

According to Abrugena, they are now validating reports that Cabrera was hired to kill enemies of the Sabalones group, and those who reportedly failed to remit drug money.

“Based sa mga information na receive namin, isa siya sa mga taong inatasan to neutralize yung kontra nang Sabalones group at hindi nakapagbayad sa illegal drugs business,” he said.

Abrugena added that investigators found a .38 caliber revolver in the crime scene, believed to belong to Cabrera. /bjo