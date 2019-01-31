Cebu’s PADS to vie in 14th World Dragon Boat Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu’s Philippine Accessible Disability Services, Inc. (PADS) Dragon Boat Racing Team will be representing the Philippines to the 14th World Dragon Boat Racing Championship in August in Pattaya, Thailand.

The team, manned by athletes who have varied disabilities, will be competing in the first ever Paradragon division of the international event.

“It means a lot. [It’s] every athlete’s dream to be part of the Philippine team. It’s an honor to represent our country. Happy kaayo ang PADS ani. All the sacrifices sa training nagbunga jud,” said Arnold Balais, the team’s captain.

The team’s head coach is Aileen Pedrones while assistant coach is Kris Chan. The team’s manager is JP Maunes.

Aside from the world championship stint, the PADS Dragon Boat team is also aiming for a three peat in the International Paradragon Championship in the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races in June, said Balais.

Earlier, the team was also recognized by Senator Miguel Zubiri for their back-to-back championship in Hong Kong while PADS was awarded as one of the Ten Outstanding Youth Organization for its work in involving the differently-abled athletes in sports.

According to Balais, the team is looking for sponsors for their international competitions as well as for their training. /bjo