Local celebrities react to Kai’s IG photo in Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines – Even local celebrities are reacting to a Korean superstar’s visit to the Philippines.

Last January 31, Thursday, Kim Jong-in, popularly known as Kai of South Korean boy group EXO, surprised his Filipino fans, including ABS-CBN stars, after posting an Instagram photo taken inside SM City Cebu in Cebu City.

Kapamilya celebrities Iñigo Pascual and Chienna Filomeno were among his Filipino fans who reacted to his visit to the country.

“IDOL magsabi ka naman pag tatambay ka. Samahan ka namin,” Pascual commented on Kai’s Instagram photo.

Pascual is the son of Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual and the love team of teen actress Maris Racal.

If Pascual had words to say on Kai’s photo, GirlTrends member Filomeno only commented with crying and heart emojis.

Kai was clad in denim and t-shirt. Mallgoers also hardly recognized the Korean star since he wore a fisherman’s hat.

Before his Cebu visit was confirmed, Kai already gave hints that he was in the Queen City of the South.

Kai posted Instagram photos that he passed by the streets near the Plaza Independencia and Fort San Pedro. /bjo