Cesafi MVP Rey Suerte is now part of Max4-Cebu City for Chooks-to-Go 3×3

Cebu City, Philippines – With just a few weeks before the launch of the first conference of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3, the Max4-Cebu City has finally found its marquee star in the reigning Cesafi MVP Rey Anthony Suerte.

The 24-year-old, 6-foot-3 wingman from Monkayo, Compostela Valley has already exhausted his playing eligibility for the three-time defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and is moving on to the PBA D-League.

He was selected by Che’ Lu Bar and Grill and Restaurant and will be on the team’s roster when the new season kicks off on February 14, 2019.

Now, Suerte will also be representing Cebu City in the biggest 3×3 basketball league in the country, which is a venture that the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is using in its bid to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where 3×3 basketball is now a medal sport.

Aside from Suerte, also on the team are University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars Fletcher Galvez and Nichole John Ubalde, Far Eastern University (FEU) big man Barkley Ebona and former Cebu City Sharks forward JR Puerto.

Suerte said he is excited to raise the banner of Cebu in this competition.

“Okay kaayo siya, syempre first time nako mu-represent sa Cebu City,” said the native of Monkayo, Compostela Valley.

The team is being coached by Cebuano basketball great, Dondon Hontiveros. /bjo