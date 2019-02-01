Police to file cases against Navales’ three companions

Cebu City, Philippines – The police will be filing murder cases against the three other individuals who were seen accompanying Vincent Navales during a shootout with some members of the Bacaltos family in Barangay Sambag 1 here last January 21, 2019.

In a press interview on Friday, February 1, 2019, Abellana Police Station Chief Inspector Eduardo Sanchez said they are now waiting for the resolution from the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office on the murder cases filed against Vincent.

However, Sanchez said they have no knowledge whether or not the Bacaltos family also named the three other people seen with Vincent.

“We’re just waiting for the resolution of the case filed against Vincent. If the [Bacaltos] family will not file, then the police will. [It will be] the same case, murder,” said Sanchez.

He added that investigators already have the names of the three companions of Navales but refused to divulge them, pending the decision from the fiscal.

“Everything is up to the fiscal right now,” Sanchez said.

The city prosecutor has downgraded the murder and attempted charges lodged against Michael Bacaltos to homicide and attempted homicide. /bjo