Cebu City’s Rizal Library: A breeding ground for topnotchers

CEBU CITY, Philippines— When Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña decided in March last year that the Cebu City Public Library (CCPL), more popularly known as the Rizal Library, will never close it doors and operate 24/7, it became a safe haven for students.

As hundreds of students went through its doors in the past year, occuying practically every corner of the library even in such wee hour as 3 a.m., one would expect that the library would contribute to breeding quality students.

It turned out that the library has been more than that to Justine Lei Ramos.

By allowing the library to stay open 24 hours and letting students study there for free anytime and every time they wanted or needed to study, it allowed Ramos to become a licensure topnotcher.

CCPL Chief Librarian Rosario Chua was beyond elated by the recognition given to the library by Ramos, the 23-year-old who topped the Architecture licensure examinations held last January 25 to 27, by besting 1,120 other passers.

Ramos has said that one of the challenges in being a student in Cebu City was finding a conducive space to study that will provide the needed comfort and silence to focus on their review.

She said the Rizal Library provided a space for her to focus on her review without the distractions of neighbors singing karaoke or the temptation of other activities at home.

For Ramos, the library was not just a study refuge but also place where she brew her dreams.

Chua said she recognized Ramos, as she was an avid user of the library in the past two months prior to the examination dates.

For Chua, nothing could be more gratifying that knowing that the library has served its purpose for Ramos to achieve her wish to pass the Architecture’s Licensure exam.

She said here are other licensure and board passers who have used the CCPL and she was grateful that the library was a part in these success stories.

Rizal Library has become an arena to develop something akin to a potluck culture, where people ranging from students to workers to families come together by taking advantage of its long hours and the comfortable spaces that it provides.

According to CCPL records, an average of 700 users come to the library in any given 24 hours. For the chief librarian, this number can even grow if the library is given a chance to expand both in space and in services.

She said they prefer to focus more on providing a space for activities in the library instead of investing more on gadgets and digital equipment, which has become the trend of modern libraries.

“Other libraries keep on investing on new computers and gadgets but that’s not what the people need. What the people need is space,” said Chua.

Chua said they want to keep the library as a place to mainly study and focus on mental activities.

However, she said they also want to have space in the library to do more programs on reading and storytelling for children and people with disability.

Chua hopes that in the same manner that the library has become a nurturing ground for board topnotchers like Ramos, other people can also grow within its walls and breed well-read citizens. /elb