Mambaling resident nabbed in drug bust; P306K suspected shabu seized

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 40-year-old resident of Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City will soon be joining his two brothers in jail after he was caught with P306,000 of suspected shabu during an anti-illegal drug operation in the barangay on Friday, February 1.

Jeas Rosello, 40, was arrested during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Mabapo of the barangay, where nine medium packs of suspected shabu were confiscated from him, said Chief Inspector Francis Renz Talosig, Mambaling Police Precinct chief, in an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital on Friday, February 1.

Talosig said that the illegal drugs allegedly found in Rosello’s possession weighed 45 grams and had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P306,000.

Talosig said that Jeas also had two brothers, Russel Rosello and Gerard Rosello Carlos, who were detained at the Cebu City Jail for illegal drugs.

The Mambaling Police chief said that Gerard though was a half-brother of Jeas, and the former was arrested in 2017.

Russel was arrested in 2016.

Aside from that, Talosig said, Gerard was allegedly the common-law-husband of Sharmaine Porras, one of the survivors of the Malubog incident last October where five persons were shot dead by unidentified assailants.

He also said that the operation against Jeas was conducted by the Mambaling Police after they received reports about the suspect’s alleged illegal drug activities from netizens at the Facebook page – “Itug-an ni CD.”

He said that they monitored Jeas for two weeks before conducting the buy-bust operation on Friday, February 1 at past 5 p.m.

When sought for comment on his arrest at the Mambaling Police Precinct’s detention cell, Jeas claimed that he had only 1 medium pack of suspected shabu and that the 8 other packs were allegedly planted by the police.

Talosig, for his part, said that the suspect could say anything he would want to say against them.

He also said that they were just doing their job as police officers and that they could defend the arrest of Jeas in court./dbs