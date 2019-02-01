Pasil man nabbed with P612K of suspected shabu in San Nicolas bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Barangay Pasil resident was caught with an estimated P612,000 worth of suspected shabu in an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Pahina San Nicolas in Cebu City on Thursday, January 31.

Mark Clint Gonzales, 27, was arrested with 90 grams of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Mambaling Police Precinct Drug Enforcement Unit, said Senior Inspector Francis Renz Talosig, Mambaling Police Precinct chief in an interview on Thursday.

Talosig said that the suspected shabu confiscated from Gonzales had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P612,000.

He said that they had been monitoring the suspect for quite a while after a teenager, who was caught in Barangay Duljo-Fatima with two sachets of suspected shabu pointed to Gonzales as the source of the illegal drugs.

Talosig said that the teenager was with a group when beat patrol police officers chanced upon them and checked them.

The teenager was caught with the illegal drugs.

He said at first the teenager disowned the drugs, but eventually he admitted he was only asked to buy the illegal drugs in Barangay San Nicolas.

With the kid’s information, Talosig said they then planned the operation against Gonzales, which resulted to the buy-bust operation on Thursday evening.

Gonzales was detained at the Mambaling Police Precinct’s detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs