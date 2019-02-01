Garma pushes for more stringent screening of Badac members

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Expressing alarm on the arrest of a member of the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Badac) in a buy-bust operation, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director, Senior Supt. Royina Garma, is pushing for a more stringent screening process for members of the barangay’s illegal drug prevention body.

Garma, in a press conference today, Friday (February 1), suggested for village officials in Cebu City, who supervise and create their respective Badac members, to strictly screen those who wanted to join the barangay’s anti-drug body, and monitor their activities once they are part of it.

“It’s very alarming kaya meron tayong Badac because they should help or stop the proliferation of the illegal drugs,” said Garma.

“When you’re a member of Badac, you’re supposed to be the model. And if you’re engaged in illegal drugs, it’s very bad,” she added.

She suggested that the barangay officials should do background checks on their members every now and then.

According to the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Badac is made up of the barangay captain as the chairman; the barangay councilor, who is the chairman of peace and order as the vice chairman.

The members include the barangay councilor, who is the chairman of women and peace; chief tanod or public school principal; the SK chairman; a representative of a nongovernment organization or civic society; and representative from a faith-based organization.

Garma also said she would be asking for the legal opinion and expertise of the Department of Interior and Local Government in Cebu City (DILG – Cebu City) on her proposal.

“We will refer it to the DILG in Cebu City,” she said.

But in the meantime, Garma encouraged all police stations to continually coordinate with the Badac in their respective areas.

On Wednesday evening (January 30), police arrested Lourdes Abella, a member of Badac of Barangay Suba, after she was caught with suspected shabu worth P2.1 million. Abella is now facing complaints for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act./dbs