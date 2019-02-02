Shooting victim dies on his 25th birthday

CEBU CITY, Phillipines- A young man died within the hour that he turned 25 years old after he was shot on the eve of his birthday in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City on Friday, February 1.

The victim, Allan Ouano, was driving a motorcycle along L. Felibustirismo Street of Barangay Ermita when he was shot. He was rushed to the city-owned Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) but died some 40 minutes after midnight, or at 12:40 a.m. of February 2, which was Ouano’s birthday.

Senior Police Officer 1 (SP01) Jeofrey Gutual, the case investigator from the Carbon Police, said the victim was identified through the ID card found recovered from his body. Ouano was a resident of Mandaue City.

Witnesses told the police that they heard two gunshots before they saw the wounded Ouano sprawled on the road beside his motorcycle.

The Scene of Crime Operatives (Soco) of the Cebu City Police Office recovered two empty shells of .38 revolver at the crime scene along with Ouano’s motorcycle, said Gutual.

Police were investigating if the killing could be drug-related as a medium pack of shabu (crystal meth) was found in Ouano’s pocket by CCMC personnel who were checking his body prior to treatment, said Gutual. /elb