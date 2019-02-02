Barangay Walang Iwanan 2019 Transforms Communities Towards Zero Exclusion, Zero Carbon, and Zero Poverty  

Gawad Kalinga, Convergences, and ACTED recently held the Barangay Walang Iwanan 2019 Summit (BWI), where delegates gathered to share their insights and expertise on sustainable development and committed themselves to act upon key concerns to bring about a 3Zero Philippines (Zero Exclusion, Zero Carbon, and Zero Poverty).

A collaborative effort between leading non-profit organizations Gawad Kalinga, discussion platform Convergences, and French NGO ACTED, Barangay Walang Iwanan 2019 (BWI) brought together stakeholders from private, public, and civil society sectors to take on pressing social and environmental issues of today.

The first day of the summit was held at the Asian Institute of Management (AIM), where delegates were welcomed into BWI with a series of speeches on the 3Zero Philippines goal, followed by several breakout sessions related to inclusion, poverty, climate and the environment, and peace building in conflict areas.

Several topics that were discussed were on making disability matter, which stressed issues on the lack of support for the disabled, the effectiveness of initiatives carried out by government and organizations, and the opportunities presented by technology.

“Green and Decent Jobs: Making employment and growth more sustainable in the Philippines” under climate and the environment, identified current and prospective green jobs in the country, the skills needed to fulfill these roles, and how to best prepare educational and training systems accordingly.

“Raising the Peace Generation,” which covered peace-building, considered the potential of community-based approaches in establishing lasting peace in Mindanao after the Marawi crisis and the opportunities for businesses and stakeholders to aid in these efforts.

Delegates also embarked on a series of simultaneous expedition trips last January 18 in various sites in provinces north and south of Manila to learn about their unique Zero initiatives and nearby GK communities. These included visits to Gen. Mariano Alvarez (Cavite) for waste management, Intramuros (Metro Manila) for MAD Travel and Bambike, Norzagaray (Bulacan) for Anti-Hunger campaign, and Mt. Purro Nature Reserve (Rizal) for environmental protection with indigenous peoples (IP).

On January 19, breakout sessions resumed at the Gawad Kalinga Enchanted Farm in Bulacan. Sessions focused on generating support and participation in programs in line with the 3Zero Philippines goal, such as “Bayan-Anihan,” Gawad Kalinga’s new platform, focused on improving the livelihood of farmers and fishermen through technology and access to markets and services; “Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Proofing Communities,” which focused on how businesses and finance sectors could contribute to disaster preparedness and adaptability of communities; and “Data Driving Development and Inclusion,” which devoted itself to coming up with the best ways to support today’s most promising and impactful startups.

The Barangay Walang Iwanan Summit culminated on January 20 with a reflection on the proceedings, discussions, and outcome of the four-day summit, with delegates being invited to commit to the 3Zero Alliance. It was followed by a food fiesta and festival, which signified the end of the summit.

To know more about Barangay Walang Iwanan, visit www.facebook.com/gawadkalinga.com.