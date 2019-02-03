Abaca group to open Filipino resto in Lapu-Lapu this year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Instagrammable places are not enough to experience the Philippines.

Admit it or not, the food always adds the excitement and completes the entire trip.

This 2019, The Abaca Group aims to introduce a new brand to its dining customers especially to those who want to know more about the Philippines.

Jason Hyatt, the founder for The Abaca Group, confirmed that they would open this year a full Filipino restaurant in a hotel located in Lapu-Lapu City.

“Excited about it. We talked about Filipino restaurants for many years,” Hyatt told reporters in an interview on January 31, Thursday at Tavolata, Ayala Center Cebu.

So far, the Filipino restaurant has no name yet, but this will be The Abaca Group’s first Filipino brand.

The Abaca Group is known for its international cuisines like Red Lizard, a fast casual Mexican; Phat Pho, a Vietnamese kitchen; Tavolata, Italian restaurant; Luncheonette, American short diner; ABC, an American all day breakfast; Maya, a Mexican inspired restaurant; and Abaca, a Californian cuisine.

At present, The Abaca Group is operating 21 restaurants in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu.

The planned Filipino restaurant is also one of the eight new restaurants that The Abaca Group targets to open before 2019 ends.

Chef Patrick Corpuz, director for business for The Abaca Group, said they would replicate homecooking.

“We are not gonna do fusions, we are not gonna do something complicated or twist and all of that. If we call it pork adobo, it has to be the right pork adobo and source the right ingredients,” Corpuz said.

It will also benefit local farmers and local purveyors where they will source out local ingredients.

“This is the perfect restaurant to showcase everything is Filipino,” he said.

What makes the restaurant interesting is that they will not just focus on Cebuano dishes but they will showcase regional differences.

Speaking of menu, they plan to come up with 25 Filipino food including dishes with coconut milk which are also in Hyatt’s list of favorite food.

Hyatt shared his favorite Filipino food and these are laing, Bicol express, kinilaw, ginataang langka./dbs