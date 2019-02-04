Eat, drink, and wish at Maayo Hotel this Chinese New Year

As 2019 go on full swing, Maayo Hotel ushers in the Year of the Earth Pig with its buffet offerings. Welcome the new year and pig out the Lunar New Year with prosperity and happiness through a festive themed buffet at Uma Restaurant.

Gather your loved ones and indulge in a sumptuous spread of your favorite Chinese dishes–dim sum, Chinese barbecue, patatim and more of our well-loved cuisine for only Php870 nett per person. Indulge in this culinary feast starting February 3, 2019 for dinner buffet only from 6:00pm-10:30 pm and on February 4-5 with a lunch and dinner buffet from 12:00nn-2:30 pm and 6:00 pm to 10:30 pm, respectively.

With Maayo Hotel’s second year of welcoming the Chinese New Year the hotel lobby is now accentuated with Chinese ornaments to escalate a festive atmosphere. Be entertained by a mesmerizing traditional Chinese lion dance performance from the Cebu Centennial Lions Club. Catch their performance between 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm this February 5, 2019.

Welcome the Lunar New Year with prosperity and happiness at Cebu’s wellness hotel. For reservations, you may call us at (032) 517 0200 or email us at reservations@gmail.com. Follow us also on our social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates.